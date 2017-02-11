Cambodian opposition leader steps down for 'sake of the party'

The self-exiled leader of Cambodia's opposition party said Saturday he would step down from his post, the latest blow to a movement struggling to unseat the country's authoritarian premier.



Hun Sen also lodged a new one-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Rainsy last month and threatened to seize the CNRP's headquarters if he wins the case.



Although nominally a democracy, Cambodia has been ruled for more than three decades by Hun Sen, a shrewd political operator who has amassed extensive control over the government, armed forces and economy.



Rainsy's party made huge gains in the 2013 elections and say they only lost because the vote was rigged -- a claim Hun Sen has vigorously rejected.

