NYPD plans 23,000 body cameras

New York City police plan to put body cameras on all 23,000 of its patrol officers by 2019, an ambitious effort that would dwarf all others across the country.



A federal judge ordered the NYPD to try out body cameras as part of a 2013 ruling that found the department was wrongly targeting minorities with its stop and frisk tactic.



Chicago officials said it would finish its camera deployment of about 7,000 cameras earlier than expected, by the end of this year.



And Baltimore, which erupted in riots following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from a spinal injury suffered in police custody, have about 600 officers with cameras since a May rollout of an $11.6 million program.



The aim is to have 1,000 cameras deployed to 20 precincts around the city this year.



The department agreed to a five-year $6.4 million contract with VIEVUE for 5,000 body cameras and a cloud-based storage system.

