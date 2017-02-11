15,000 European Kurds protest for leader's release

Some 15,000 people marched in the eastern French city of Strasbourg Saturday demanding that Turkey release Kurdish separatist leader Abdullah Ocalan, as Europe's Kurds held their biggest annual gathering.



Mirtaza, a 60-year-old protester who traveled from Nancy in eastern France for the demonstration, said Strasbourg -- the capital of a region once disputed by France and Germany but now the headquarters of several European institutions -- was a symbolic choice of venue.



More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 demanding an independent state for Kurds.

...