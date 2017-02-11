Cyprus: Tests to see if remains of missing misidentified

A committee charged with uncovering the fate of hundreds of missing Greek and Turkish Cypriots said Saturday that it's examining whether past DNA tests on unearthed remains were incorrect, resulting in individuals being misidentified.



It's unclear how many sets of remains may have to be retested.



According to the CMP, the remains of 1,201 missing persons have been exhumed, and the remains of 558 Greek Cypriots and 184 Turkish Cypriots have been identified and returned to their families.

...