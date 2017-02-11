NATO says it sees sharp rise in Russian disinformation since Crimea seizure

NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.



Lungescu said the most recent disinformation occurred earlier this month when Russian news website life.ru



The Kremlin, Russian government, RT, Sputnik and Life could not immediately be reached for comment.



Lungescu cited another example of disinformation in July last year when Sputnik, RT and other Russian websites issued reports about a fire raging at a NATO base in Izmir, claiming it was a deliberate sabotage after the failed coup in Turkey.

...