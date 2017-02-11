Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite

A German parliamentary assembly will elect the country's new president on Sunday, with a respected former foreign minister who last year called Donald Trump one of the world's "hate preachers" the overwhelming favorite to win.



The president is elected by a special 1,260-member assembly made up of the 630 lawmakers in parliament's lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states.



Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's foreign minister until last month, has the support of Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" of center-right and center-left parties. Between them, Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats -- her junior coalition partners -- hold 923 seats, which should assure Steinmeier's election.



Steinmeier, 61, is normally studiously diplomatic, but strongly criticized Trump during the U.S. election campaign.

...