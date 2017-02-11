Trump's travel ban legal battle an uphill undertaking



After his travel ban suffered two defeats in the US court system, President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his judicial fight -- but with the controversial measure now on shaky ground, it is likely to be an uphill battle.



The president's decree, which temporarily barred nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries and refugees, was halted nationwide by a federal judge in Seattle on February 3 and last Thursday a three-judge panel in San Francisco declined to reinstate the ban.



The high court is not the Trump administration's only legal option, however, and the White House could consider taking the case back to a lower level.



Regardless of the path Trump choses, the decision rendered in San Francisco on Thursday will carry substantial weight going forward: in their 29-page ruling, the judges expressed deep concerns with the measure.

