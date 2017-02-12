White House seeks to regroup after stinging legal defeat

Seeking to regroup after a stinging legal defeat, President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering signing a "brand new order" after his refugee and immigration travel ban was halted in court.



Trump's executive order was hastily unveiled at the end of his first week in office. While the White House boasted that Trump was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the U.S. and sparked protests across the country.



Trump took aim at both the "so-called judge" in that case and the ruling, which he called "ridiculous".



The 9th Circuit ruling represented a significant setback for Trump in just his third week in office.



Trump and his aides frequently refer to a ruling by a federal judge in Boston who declined last week to extend a temporary injunction against Trump's travel ban.

