Germany set to elect 'anti-Trump' Steinmeier as new president

A German parliamentary assembly is electing the country's new president Sunday, and the country's former foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is the overwhelming favorite to win.



The president is elected by a special 1,260-member assembly made up of the 630 lawmakers in parliament's lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states.



Steinmeier, Germany's foreign minister until last month, has the support of Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition" of center-right and center-left parties.



Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, has long been one of Germany's most popular politicians.



Steinmeier, 61, is normally studiously diplomatic, but strongly criticized Donald Trump during the U.S. election campaign.

