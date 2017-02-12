Samsung heir to be quizzed again over corruption scandal

South Korean prosecutors said Sunday they would question the Samsung heir again as part of a probe into a corruption and influence-peddling scandal that caused President Park Geun-Hye to be impeached.



Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the son of the Samsung group boss Lee Kun-Hee, has been quizzed several times over his alleged role in the scandal that has rocked the nation.



Lee, described as a key suspect in the scandal, narrowly avoided being formally arrested last month when the prosecutors accused him of bribery involving nearly $40 million.



Prosecutors are probing whether Samsung's payments to Choi were aimed at securing official approval for the controversial merger of two Samsung units in 2015, seen as smoothing the way for a transition.

...