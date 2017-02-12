Swiss voters consider streamlined citizenship for under-25s

Swiss voters are considering two issues that will affect immigrants and foreign companies in Switzerland, deciding whether to make it easier for "third-generation foreigners" to get Swiss citizenship and whether to lock in competitive low tax rates for businesses.



Being born in Switzerland doesn't mean automatically mean becoming Swiss, a situation echoed in a few other European nations.



Swiss voters are considering giving "third-generation foreigners" like Mercado the same fast-track, simplified access to Swiss citizenship that foreign spouses of Swiss nationals often enjoy.

...