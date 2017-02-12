Turkmenistan leader certain to win third term in vote

Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.



In the previous election in 2012, Berdymukhamedov won 97 percent of the vote.



Turkmenistan has no election threshold, but by 11 a.m. local time, 51.45 percent of voters had already cast their ballots, the Central Election Commission said.



Last year, Turkmenistan amended its constitution in a way that could allow Berdymukhamedov to stay in power indefinitely, removing the 70-year age limit for presidential candidates and extending the presidential term to seven years from five.

