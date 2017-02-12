Australian bushfires threaten properties, close roads

A heat wave on Australia's east coast saw temperatures hit records in some parts of the state, creating conditions that officials said were worse than those preceding Victoria's 2009 "Black Saturday" fires, Australia's worst bush fire event that killed 173 people.



More than 2,000 firefighters, many of them volunteers, were battling 86 fires across New South Wales on Sunday afternoon, with 38 of them not under control.



Dry and hot northwesterly winds coming from Australia's desert center, some up to 75 kilometers an hour, were fanning the bushfires.

...