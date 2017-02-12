Aftershocks rock Philippine quake city survivors

Thousands of residents of a quake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the region Sunday, two days after a quake killed six.



The 6.5-magnitude quake struck Surigao and nearby areas of Mindanao island late Friday, injuring 202, with more than a thousand homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.



The state seismology office recorded 130 weaker quakes in Surigao, a city of 152,000 people, and in the predominantly agricultural region around it since the quake struck, though there were no additional reports of casualties or damage.



The last lethal quake that hit the country measured 7.1-magnitude.

