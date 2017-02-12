WWII bomb defused in Greece; 70,000 evacuees heading home

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say an unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station was defused Sunday and safely taken to an army firing range outside the city, paving the way for over 70,000 people to return home.



Authorities had shut down a 1.9 kilometer (1.2-mile) radius for experts to safely work on the bomb.



The Army had initially estimated that the bomb weighed 500 pounds (227 kilograms).



The bomb will be either detonated or dismantled at the firing range, Fanios said.



Bomb disposal experts started work at 11.30 a.m., 90 minutes later than planned, but defused the bomb in only 30 minutes, Central Macedonia governor Apostolos Tzizikostas announced.



One resident recalled the day the bomb fell.

