Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy re-elected as Popular Party leader

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was re-elected as the leader of the conservative Popular Party for a fourth term, sweeping 95 percent of the vote at a party congress in Madrid.



Rajoy maintained most of the Popular Party's leadership, including Maria Dolores de Cospedal, Spain's minister of defense, as the party's second-in-command.



He is credited with helping Spain avoid an international bailout. He has led a minority government since October when he won support from other parties to end 10 months of deadlock following two indecisive elections.



Rajoy also addressed efforts by the regional government of Catalonia to secede from the rest of the Spain, which is the biggest challenge facing his government besides his party's ongoing corruption scandals.

