Thousands of Mexicans protest against Trump

Thousands of Mexicans protested Sunday against US President Donald Trump, hitting back at his anti-Mexican rhetoric and vows to make the country pay for his "big, beautiful" border wall.



US-Mexican relations have plunged to their lowest point in decades since Trump took office on January 20 .



Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a January 31 trip to Washington over Trump's insistence that Mexico will fund the wall.



Trump has also wrought havoc on the Mexican economy with his threats to terminate the country's privileged trade relationship with the United States, blaming Mexico for the loss of American jobs.



As Sunday's protests unfold in Mexico, Lopez Obrador will be visiting the United States to address both Mexicans and Americans in Los Angeles about what he called Trump's "poisonous" rhetoric.

