Swiss voters Sunday approved a measure to make it easier for third-generation immigrants to become citizens, crushing right-wing nationalists who had stoked fears about granting nationality to more Muslims. According to final official results, the "Yes" camp claimed 60 percent support and a victory in 19 of Switzerland's 26 cantons, meeting the two criteria needed for a win.



"The problem of Islam, I'm afraid, it will catch up with us in a few years," he told RTS television.



According to a migration department study, less than 25,000 people in the country of about 8 million currently qualify as third-generation immigrants, a definition meaning they have at least one grandparent who was born in Switzerland or acquired residency.



There are currently an estimated 350,000 Muslims in Switzerland.



In a 2004 ballot that also saw brazen anti-Muslim messages play a prominent role during the campaign, Switzerland rejected automatic citizenship for third-generation immigrants who were born in the country.

