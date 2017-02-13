Dozens arrested in French clashes over rape

Thirty-seven people were arrested in the Paris suburbs when clashes erupted after a protest over the assault of a young black man allegedly sodomized with a police baton, a police source said Sunday. Around 2,000 people demonstrated Saturday outside a courthouse to demand justice for Theo, a 22-year-old youth worker who required surgery after his arrest last week in the gritty suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.



Theo's case has revived long-simmering frustrations over policing in immigrant communities, where young men accuse the police of repeatedly targeting them in aggressive stop-and-search operations and using excessive force during arrests.



In 2005, the death of two teenagers who were electrocuted while hiding from police in an electricity substation sparked weeks of riots in France.

...