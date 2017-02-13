Temer digs in ahead of corruption time bomb

In the face of pending corruption allegations likened to a ticking bomb, Brazilian President Michel Temer is building himself a bunker.



Prosecutors are looking into whether Temer and many others, often from his PMDB party, took part in a gigantic corruption network that embezzled from state oil company Petrobras and filled election campaign coffers with dirty money.



It could soon be released by the Supreme Court – and the president's team is scrambling to take cover.



According to leaked testimony, then-Vice President Temer asked Odebrecht in 2014 to give the center-right PMDB millions of dollars in campaign funds.



So far, the Supreme Court appears determined to press on and analysts say Temer's inner circle is scrambling to gain whatever advantage it can.



For example, earlier this week, Temer named a highly partisan figure to fill Zavascki's seat – his justice minister, Alexandre de Moraes.



Congress and much of Temer's PMDB and allied PSDB party are anxious.

...