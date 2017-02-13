No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy

President Donald Trump knows a guy. No matter what issue Trump is addressing, he seems either to know somebody with a relevant personal experience or he's got a firsthand tale to recount.



When he met airline CEOs Thursday, Trump said his own pilot – "who's a real expert" – had told him about problems with obsolete equipment. When he met business and economic experts a week earlier, Trump cited the difficulties his friends in business were having borrowing money from banks as he spoke about the need to reduce financial regulations.



When he approvingly sized up Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Trump said last month that he'd had a "very bad experience" in his own businesses when dealing with the EU bureaucracy.



The billionaire businessman-turned-politician cites experiences from his own, very rarefied world that wouldn't necessarily track those of ordinary Americans.



When he complained about onerous EU regulations, Trump appeared to be alluding to his failure to get approval for a sea wall at the Trump Organization's golf resort in Ireland.



In some cases, Trump may be drawing lessons from somewhat scrambled tales.

...