From protests to ‘pussy hats,’ Trump resistance brews online

Not long after President Donald Trump temporarily barred most people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., social activist Dex Torricke-Barton took to Facebook.



The resulting protest a week later, in front of San Francisco's City Hall, drew thousands more.



From organizing protests on the fly to raising money for refugee and immigrant rights groups, people have been using social media to fuel the resistance against Trump in ways their organizing predecessors from the 1960s could have hardly imagined.



On Ravelry, the social network for knitters and crocheters, members have been trading advice and knitting patterns for the pink "pussy hats" that emerged as a symbol during the Women's March on Washington and similar protests elsewhere after Trump's inauguration.



The protests, called the Moratorium, drew millions of people around the world.



While online networks help people rally quickly around a cause, Huff says, they don't necessarily help people grasp the "long-term effort" required to sustain a movement.



Between aggregating donations, issuing fiery statements and walking out of work in protest, tech company executives and employees took up the anti-Trump cause at a scale not seen in other industries.



The effects of social media aren't limited to huge efforts.

