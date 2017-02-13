NKorea tests missile; U.S. to avoid escalation

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions. The test was likely to have been of an intermediate-range Musudan-class missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's military, not an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which the North has said it could test at any time.



Abe called the launch "absolutely intolerable" and said North Korea must comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions.



Once fully developed, a North Korean ICBM could threaten the continental United States, which is about 9,000 km from North Korea.

