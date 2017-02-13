NKorea says successfully tested new ballistic missile

North Korea said Monday it had successfully tested a new ballistic missile, triggering a U.S.-led call for an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting after a launch seen as a challenge to President Donald Trump.



The missile was launched Sunday near the western city of Kusong and flew east about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defense ministry has said.



North Korea claims it has developed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the U.S. mainland but it has not tested one as yet.



The South has said that Sunday's launch was designed as a test for Trump, who responded to the provocation by pledging "100 percent" support for Washington's key regional ally Japan.



The United States, Japan and South Korea responded to the North's confirmation by requesting an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.



Last year the country conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

...