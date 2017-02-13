White House says new immigration measures forthcoming

U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to unveil new measures on immigration as early as Monday in the name of keeping Americans safe, with a top aide insisting he did not overstep his authority with his controversial travel ban.



The last option was floated by Trump himself Friday.



While the fate of Trump's restrictions on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries plays out in the courts, a separate executive order prioritizing the deportation of undocumented migrants paved the way for the arrest of hundreds of people, many of them Latinos, this past week.



As thousands of Mexicans protested Sunday against Trump's vow to make the country pay for his "big, beautiful border wall," the White House confirmed the president's plans to weigh new action to speed up deportations of illegal immigrants.



The order that Trump issued abruptly in late January aimed to halt resettlement of all refugees for 120 days and that of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

