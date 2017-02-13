Rights group raps Pakistan for 'forced' repatriation of Afghans

Pakistan is conducting mass repatriation of Afghan refugees through coercion, threats and abuse, Human Rights Watch said in a scathing report Monday, accusing the U.N. refugee agency of complicity in promoting the exodus.



Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been forced to return to their homeland, which is racked by conflict, poverty and unemployment, joining more than half a million others uprooted by war inside the country.



The report was also critical of the UNHCR, saying that by doubling its cash grants to Afghans returning from Pakistan to $400, it was effectively promoting the exodus.



There was no immediate reaction to the report from UNHCR or the Pakistani government.

