Hammer murder surgeon jailed for life in Australia

A former surgeon who bludgeoned to death five relatives with a "hammer-like object" was jailed for life Monday for one of Australia's most ferocious killings.



The 58-year-old, who emigrated from China 15 years ago, was told he will die in jail for the murders of brother-in-law Norman Lin and his family.



Prosecutors said Xie, who had a key to the family home, was motivated by bitterness linked to his lowly standing with the family.



Xie, who was given five life sentences without the possibility of parole, maintains his innocence, and is supported by his wife.

