Crumbling California dam spillway prompts urgent evacuations

Nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, near Oroville in Northern California, were urgently ordered to flee their homes Sunday after a spillway appeared for a time to be in danger of imminent collapse.



Still, evacuation orders remained in place for 188,000 people in Oroville, Yuba County, Butte County, Marysville and nearby communities.



Water levels were less than 7 feet (2 meters) from the top of the dam on Friday.



The earthfill dam is just upstream and east of Oroville, a city of more than 16,000 people.



At 770 feet (230 meters) high, the structure, built between 1962 and 1968, is the tallest dam in the United States, besting the famed Hoover Dam by more than 40 feet (12 meters).

