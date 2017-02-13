French election contender Macron is Russian 'fake news' target: party chief

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is a "fake news" target of Russian media and his campaign is facing thousands of cyber attacks, his party chief said Monday.



(Onwards!) party, said that Russian state-controlled media Russia Today and Sputnik had spread false reports with the aim of swinging public opinion against Macron.



An independent centrist, Macron has surged in campaigning for the French election and opinion polls make him favorite to win election in May.



In addition, Ferrand said the Macron campaign was being hit by "hundreds if not thousands" of attacks probing the campaign's computer systems from locations inside Russia.

...