Pakistan boycotts UN meeting after US visa delay for Islamist politician

The failure of Pakistan's Senate deputy chairman, a prominent Islamist politician, to get a U.S. visa on time for a trip to the United States prompted Pakistan to boycott a U.N.-sponsored meeting Monday, a parliamentary official said.



"Unless the U.S. provides an explanation for this delay, no Senate delegation will visit the U.S. and no member of Congress or U.S. diplomat will be welcomed in the Senate," Arshad said, referring to Pakistan's upper house of parliament.



Haideri could not be reached for comment but an official at his party's office said it was awaiting an explanation from U.S. authorities.



Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday that Haideri had applied for the visa two weeks before his planned trip. It can take weeks for Pakistanis to get a U.S. visa under normal circumstances.

...