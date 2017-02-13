Dozen dead in intercommunal clashes in Mali

A dozen people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers from separate ethnic groups over the weekend in central Mali, as extremist tensions drive conflict in rural communities.



Increased availability of arms from Libya has contributed to intercommunal violence in Mali, experts say, while drought has forced herders into areas traditionally cultivated by farmers.



Peul people are frequently accused of colluding with extremists who have sowed chaos in Mali in recent years, and especially since the founding of an armed group by radical Peul preacher Amadou Koufa.



The Malian army mounted an operation against a hideout of Koufa's acolytes in central Mali last week, arresting 20 people and killing one.

