Alleged murder plot shakes Georgian Orthodox Church

Georgia's Orthodox Church was rocked Monday after police announced the arrest of a priest over a suspected poisoning plot targeting a high-ranking Church figure.



The conservative Georgian Orthodox Church – followed by more than 80 percent of the 4.5 million population – is one of several distinct Eastern Orthodox Churches, which also include the Greek and Russian Churches.



Ilia II – who has led the Church such since 1977 – wields significant influence on Georgia's social and political life.

...