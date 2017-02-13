EU's Moscovici heads to Greece for debt talks

Top EU economic affairs official Pierre Moscovici heads to Athens for talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday in an effort to unblock bailout negotiations.



Months of failed talks between Athens and its eurozone and IMF creditors have alarmed markets and raised fears of a new debt crisis that could again jeopardize Greece's place in the euro.



The Greek government faces debt repayments of 7.0 billion euros ($7.44 billion) this summer that it cannot afford without completing the current review of its bailout and unblocking new loans from the country's 86 billion euro bailout.



Moscovici on Monday confirmed the EU's positive view of the Greek economy, predicting that it would grow at a healthy clip of 2.7 percent this year.

...