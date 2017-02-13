Le Pen's anti-euro plan to cost France $31.8B a year

Marine Le Pen's pledge to ditch the euro if elected French president would cost the country over 30 billion euros ($31.8 billion) a year in increased borrowing costs, the country's central bank governor warned Monday.



With less than three months to go before the first round of the election Le Pen is polling strongly on a nationalist platform of heavily curtailing migration, relinquishing the euro and organizing a referendum on France's EU membership.



Le Pen has argued that France needs to take back control over its monetary policy to boost growth – forecast to come in at 1.3 percent in 2017, below a eurozone average of 1.7 percent – and unemployment.

...