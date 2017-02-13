Image of 'hatred of our times' wins World Press Photo



Brandishing a gun, his face contorted with rage, the shocking image of an off-duty Turkish policeman assassinating the Russian envoy to Turkey Monday won the prestigious World Press Photo Award.



The vivid photo was to go viral around the world, and has been viewed some 18 million times.



The judges from the World Press Photo Foundation in Amsterdam acknowledged they had had a tough job to choose the 2017 winner from more than 80,400 images submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 countries.



Agence France-Presse also scooped three awards.



Jury member Tanya Habjouqa said the choice of the 2017 winners was "bold".

