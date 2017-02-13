Germany wants Greece in euro zone, IMF says no special deals

Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.



International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, remained firm that as a lender the IMF could not cut any special deals for Greece.



Germany sought on Monday to say that nothing has changed in its desire to keep the euro zone intact with Greece in it.



The IMF believes it will be only 1.5 percent, while the EU Commission said on Monday Greece would meet the primary surplus target of 3.5 percent next year, in line with its bailout commitments.



The IMF insists Greek debt, which the Commission forecast on Monday would fall to 177.2 percent of GDP this year from 179.7 percent in 2016 and then decline again to 170.6 percent in 2018, is unsustainably high and that Greece must get debt relief. Germany and several other euro zone countries say that if Greece does all the agreed reforms, then debt relief will not be necessary.

