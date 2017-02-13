Trump security advisor Flynn pressured over Russia calls

Top White House aide Michael Flynn was on the hot seat Monday, his job apparently on the line over disclosures he may have misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russia's ambassador.



At issue is Flynn's changing account of his discussions with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December, weeks before Trump took office and as the Obama administration was about to retaliate for Moscow's meddling in the US elections with additional sanctions.



On January 15, Pence went on US television talks shows to say Flynn had told him that the sanctions had not come up in the conversations with Kislyak.



Flynn, a retired army three-star general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been a close advisor to Trump since early in his campaign for president.

...