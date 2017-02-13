US Judge denies tribes' request to block final link in Dakota pipeline

Two American Indian tribes have asked a federal judge to stop construction of the last stretch of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline, adding a religious freedom component to their argument that it would endanger their cultural sites and water supply.



U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to hear arguments Monday afternoon.



The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux have asked for a temporary restraining order that would halt work on the disputed section of pipeline until their lawsuit seeking to stop it is resolved.



Drilling work began immediately under Lake Oahe, which is the water source for both tribes.



The company's attorneys filed court documents early Monday urging Boasberg to reject the tribes' request, calling the new religious freedom argument "exceedingly tardy," "not construction-related" and a "last-minute delay tactic".

