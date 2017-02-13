Seven Kenyan doctors who are officials of the medics union were jailed Monday for failing to call off a two-month strike by doctors at public hospitals that has seen several die due to lack of medical care.



At least 5,000 doctors are on strike for better pay and to protest the dilapidated state of Kenya's public health care.



The Kenyan Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union said it has called off all communications with President Uhuru Kenyatta's government until their officials are released.



Doctors want the government to implement pay raises agreed upon in 2013 .



Kenyatta has said his government must cut down on a ballooning wage bill which he says is not sustainable.



Leading economist David Ndii argues that Kenyatta's regime is the most corrupt of the all of the four presidents Kenya has had.

