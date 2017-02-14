Fake News 101: The new civics course in U.S. schools?



Teachers from elementary school through college are telling students how to distinguish between factual and fictional news – and why they should care that there's a difference.



Like others, Lauro has found discussions of fake news can lead to politically sensitive territory.



High school government and politics teacher Lesley Battaglia added fake news to the usual election-season lessons on primaries and presidential debates, discussing credible sites and sources and running stories through fact-checking sites like Snopes.



Stony Brook last month partnered with the University of Hong Kong to launch a free online course.



Some of Battaglia's students fear fake news will chip away at the trust of even credible news sources and give public figures license to dismiss as fake news anything unfavorable.

...