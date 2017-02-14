Contender Macron is Russian ‘fake news’ target

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is a "fake news" target of Russian media and his campaign is facing thousands of cyberattacks, his party chief said Monday.



An independent centrist, Macron surged in campaigning for the French election and opinion polls make him favorite to win election in May.



The media reports about Macron emerged from Russia as former poll favorite Francois Fillon, a conservative who speaks positively of Putin, was hit by a scandal which has badly affected his election chances.



An Opinionway poll showed Monday that Macron will easily beat Le Pen in a runoff in the French presidential election, but the outcome of a knockout between her and Fillon would be closer than before.

