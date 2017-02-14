Hong Kong police guilty over attack on democracy protester

Seven Hong Kong police officers were found guilty Tuesday of assaulting a protester during pro-democracy rallies in 2014, in an attack that was captured on film and beamed around the world.



The demonstrators were seeking fully free elections for Hong Kong's future leaders.



Hong Kong's district court found that one officer had stamped on 41-year-old Tsang and that four other officers kicked him.



Following the verdict, a lawyer for the defence said in mitigation that the protests had dented police morale, with a number of officers injured.



Tsang was not in court for Tuesday's verdict.



Nearly 1,000 people were arrested over the course of the 2014 protests.

...