Pakistan mourns Lahore victims of Taliban attack

Pakistanis Tuesday mourned the victims of a Taliban-claimed suicide bomb in Lahore, as the death toll rose to 15 and the city's residents railed at the government for failing to protect them.



Both British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew and U.S. ambassador David Hale branded the attack "cowardly" in separate statements, expressing support for the victims.



Lahore, the country's cultural capital, suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest attacks during 2016 -- a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar suicide bomb in a park last Easter that killed more than 70 including many children.



It was not clear if the Quetta bomb was linked to the Lahore attack.

