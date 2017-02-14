Incoming leader of India's Tamil Nadu state jailed

India's Supreme Court handed down a four-year prison sentence Tuesday to the incoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu for corruption in a ruling that prevents her from taking up her post.



VK Sasikala was found guilty of possessing "disproportionate assets" in a long-running case that also involved her mentor Jayalalithaa Jayaram, the state's former chief minister who died in December.



The corruption case dates back to late 1990s when Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were accused of profiting from the chief minister's office and amassing wealth beyond their income.

...