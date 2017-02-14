S.Korea prosecution to decide on Samsung chief warrant by Wednesday

South Korean special prosecutor's office will decide no later than Wednesday whether to request an arrest warrant for Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, a suspect in a graft investigation that may topple President Park Geun-hye.



The office will decide at the same time on whether to seek arrest warrants for four other Samsung Group executives identified as suspects in its investigation.



If the court rules to uphold the impeachment vote, Park would be South Korea's first elected leader to be forced from office and a presidential election would be held.



Proving illicit dealings between Park, or those linked to her, and the Samsung Group is critical for the special prosecutor's case that ultimately targets Park, analysts have said.

