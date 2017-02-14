Thousands remain in shelters as crews work to fix California dam channel

Tens of thousands of Northern California residents remained in shelters Tuesday as engineers worked to shore up a crumbling overflow channel and drain the rain-swollen reservoir at the United States' tallest dam before new storms sweep the region.



At 770 feet (230 meters) high, the structure, built between 1962 and 1968, is the tallest U.S. dam, exceeding the Hoover Dam by more than 40 feet (12 meters).



The situation grew less dire later Sunday as water levels dropped, leaving the weakened unpaved emergency spillway largely intact. By Monday, the level of the lake fell enough so that water was no longer pouring over the hill.

...