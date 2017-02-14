Thai drug cops make 'cocaine lotion' bust at airport

An Ecuadorian and a Russian have been arrested for attempting to smuggle 2.3 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand mixed into bottles of skin lotion, police said Tuesday.



While drug seizures and arrests of low-level couriers are common, it is rare for Thai police to take down cartel kingpins.



Yet last month Thai cops arrested 42-year-old Xaysana Keopimpha, a Laotian who they allege is a high level drug dealer behind a network that ran drugs from the Golden Triangle through Thailand and into Malaysia.

...