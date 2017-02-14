Deaths from India air pollution rivals China: study

India's air now rivals China's as the world's deadliest, according to a new study published Tuesday amid warnings that efforts to curb pollution from coal won't yield results any time soon.



India's notoriously poor air quality causes nearly 1.1 million premature deaths every year, almost on par with China, concluded a joint report by two U.S.-based health research institutes.



India has recorded a nearly 50 percent increase in premature deaths linked to PM2.5 -- fine particles that lodge deep in the lungs -- between 1990 and 2015, the report found.



In India that number has steadily climbed from an estimated 737,400 deaths a year in 1990 to 1.09 million in 2015 .

