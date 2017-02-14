NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday said the top priority for the transatlantic alliance is to increase defense spending, as demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.



On the campaign trail and in his first days in office, Trump appeared to put in doubt the near 70-year U.S. security guarantee for NATO which he dubbed "obsolete" while accusing some allies of not paying their way.



His remarks caused consternation among the allies who, stung by Russia's intervention in Ukraine, had agreed in 2014 to increase defense spending to two percent of national economic output by 2024, reversing years of cuts.



The NATO defense ministers meeting is being closely watched as it is the first for new U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, with his peers anxious to hear first hand what the new administration plans.



Mattis, who served several years in NATO, has appeared more conciliatory on the future of the alliance and relations with Russia compared with the president.

