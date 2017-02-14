Hollande demands 'justice' in alleged French police rape

French President Francois Hollande called for "justice" Tuesday over the alleged rape of a black youth with a police baton, appealing for calm after more than a week of riots.



Hollande also condemned the nightly violence after the February 2 incident in a high-rise housing estate, calling the rioting "unacceptable".



Theo was hospitalized with severe anal injuries after one of the officers allegedly sodomized him with a truncheon.



The officer in question has been charged with rape and his three colleagues with assault.



Hollande, who visited Theo in hospital last week, decided not to seek re-election.



The latest voter surveys show Le Pen with 27 percent support for the first round -- more than any other candidate -- though she is currently not expected to triumph in the May 7 runoff vote.

...